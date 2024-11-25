Rare burning swing sacrificial monuments found in Karnataka's Koppal

KOPPAL: Two burning swing sacrificial monuments have been found near a lake at Bilagi village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district. The burning swing is called “Uri Uyyale” in Kannada. These rare monuments describe the sacrifices made by people around 1,000 years ago. According to historians, such monuments were found earlier in Mandya, Gadag, Dharwad, and Chamarajanagar.

In the past, people used to set themselves afire sitting or standing on a swing (offering themselves to Agnideva, the God of fire) to bless their childless rulers with sons or daughters.

Some used to perform this ritual to attain moksha, according to inscriptions on the monuments. However, these are considered as sacrificial monuments. These rituals were performed in the temples of goddesses. People even performed these rituals for the victory of their kings in wars, according to historians.