1.3 lakh children malnourished in Karnataka, over 11,000 classified as severely acute

BENGALURU: Over 1.3 lakh children aged below five in Karnataka are malnourished. Of them, 11,674 have been classified as ‘severely acute malnourished’ (SAM), according to data from the Department of Women and Child Development.

This issue is compounded by a Rs 300-crore cut in the 2024 budget for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme, which supports nutrition initiatives. Currently, over 32.91 lakh children aged below five are associated with 65,911 anganwadi centres in Karnataka.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) explains SAM as a condition where a child has an extremely low weight compared to their height.

This means, their weight falls below three standard deviations from what is considered normal.

SAM is noticeable through severe underweight, where the child looks extremely thin, or through nutritional oedema, which causes swelling due to poor nutrition. Children with SAM face a much higher risk of death - about nine times more than healthy children - because their immune system becomes very weak, making it harder to fight illnesses.

Experts point out that the number of malnourished children - primarily from poor and marginalised communities - has increased. They stress the need for the government to use anganwadi centres to combat malnutrition.

While these centres play a crucial role in building a stronger India by supporting children’s physical and academic development, most of them are in poor condition. Experts highlight that numerous small and cramped centres lack essential facilities such as safe drinking water, proper washing areas, electricity, and basic hygiene practices.