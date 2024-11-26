After by-poll drubbing, course correction time for BJP in Karnataka

BENGALURU, UDUPI: After its poor show in the by-polls to the three Assembly seats in Karnataka, the state unit of the BJP is likely to take some corrective measures, including making changes in the state office-bearers and appealing to the party central leadership to rein in the rebel leaders.

Party sources said that state BJP president BY Vijayendra will discuss these issues with the central leaders in December.

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basangounda Patil Yatnal is the most vocal critic of the state leadership of the party.

Informed sources said that during his visit to New Delhi early next month, Vijayendra will take up the Yatnal issue with the central leadership to convince them to take appropriate action. The party can no longer allow Yatnal to target the state leadership and damage its image, sources added.

“Some leaders in the party may be under the impression that the state unit president may be changed in December, but that will not happen,” sources said.