CM Ibrahim calls on GT Devegowda, says at least 13 JDS MLAs ‘unhappy’

MYSURU: Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim met JDS MLA GT Devegowda at the latter’s residence in Mysuru on Monday.

Ibrahim’s visit comes just days after Devegowda expressed displeasure against the JDS leadership for not inviting him to campaign for Nikhil Kumaraswamy ahead of the recent Channapatna by-poll.

Ibrahim visited Devegowda to wish him on his birthday and held talks for more than an hour.

Later, speaking to the media, Ibrahim expressed his ambition to launch a new political party or a third front in Karnataka. “GT Devegowda would have been a minister if he had joined the Congress ahead of last year’s Assembly elections in the state. To strengthen JDS, I, as the party’s state president, forced him to remain in the party. But now, the JDS high command is trying to destroy Devegowda politically.

I have discussed all these issues with him,” Ibrahim said, adding that he will embark on a statewide tour soon to meet several political leaders. “I will meet Devegowda again."

"The original JDS belongs to us. We are ready to build JDS again if former PM HD Deve Gowda ends the alliance with BJP. The decision to launch a separate political party or the formation of a third front in the state or strengthening JDS will be taken in the coming days,” Ibrahim added.