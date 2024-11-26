CNC president NU Nachappa advocates for geo-political autonomy, ST tag for Kodava community

MADIKERI: "Geo-political autonomy for Kodava land and ST tag for the Kodava community, which has a unique culture, is the need of the hour," opined NU Nachappa, president of the Codava National Council (CNC). He was addressing the 34th annual Kodava National Day celebrations in Madikeri, which coincided with Constitution Day.

"Kodavas have a unique culture and rituals. It is necessary to preserve the community, and several rights in this regard are granted to us by the Indian Constitution. The ST tag is required to protect the community," he added. Nachappa explained that the CNC has been fighting for these rights for over three decades, striving to secure them through the Constitution.

"The belief that the Constitution will protect us is strong. If the Kodavas are not made aware of their rights, it will be a big problem in the future. The Kodavas are originally from Kodagu, and this is our traditional homeland. They should first understand that Kodagu and Kodava land are different," he stated.

He expressed concern over the fact that many Kodava residents in the district are selling their properties to outsiders. "Most of today's government lands and private estates once belonged to the Kodavas. An effort is underway to systematically acquire it and unite the Kodavas. The Kodavas should realise this and become organised. Otherwise, there is no doubt that we will lose our land and water," he warned.

Nachappa also highlighted the impact of increased tourism development, particularly resorts, which he believes are damaging Kodagu and threatening the district with natural disasters.