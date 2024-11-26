CNC president NU Nachappa advocates for geo-political autonomy, ST tag for Kodava community

MADIKERI: "Geo-political autonomy for Kodava land and ST tag for the Kodava community, which has a unique culture, is the need of the hour," opined NU Nachappa, president of the Codava National Council (CNC). He was addressing the 34th annual Kodava National Day celebrations in Madikeri, which coincided with Constitution Day.
"Kodavas have a unique culture and rituals. It is necessary to preserve the community, and several rights in this regard are granted to us by the Indian Constitution. The ST tag is required to protect the community," he added. Nachappa explained that the CNC has been fighting for these rights for over three decades, striving to secure them through the Constitution.
"The belief that the Constitution will protect us is strong. If the Kodavas are not made aware of their rights, it will be a big problem in the future. The Kodavas are originally from Kodagu, and this is our traditional homeland. They should first understand that Kodagu and Kodava land are different," he stated.
He expressed concern over the fact that many Kodava residents in the district are selling their properties to outsiders. "Most of today's government lands and private estates once belonged to the Kodavas. An effort is underway to systematically acquire it and unite the Kodavas. The Kodavas should realise this and become organised. Otherwise, there is no doubt that we will lose our land and water," he warned.
Nachappa also highlighted the impact of increased tourism development, particularly resorts, which he believes are damaging Kodagu and threatening the district with natural disasters.
Regarding political representation, he argued that "re-delimitation of constituencies is possible only based on population. It should be understood that there is a political strategy behind separate Lok Sabha constituencies. Just as indigenous communities have been given separate Lok Sabha seats in various parts of the country, separate Lok Sabha seats should be given in Kodagu."
Among the resolutions passed by the CNC during the event were calls for the establishment of geo-political autonomy for Kodagu, recognition of the Kodava tribe as an indigenous people under international law, and protection of Kodava traditional rights, including an exemption from the Arms Act.
Other resolutions included the inclusion of the Kodava language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the recognition of Kodava folk heritage as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, and the recognition of the Cauvery river as a living entity with legal status.
The CNC also called for the establishment of war memorials at Devattparamb, the recognition of the Devattparamb and Madikeri Fort as genocide sites, the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system to prevent demographic changes and protect Kodava heritage properties, and greater representation for Kodavas in the new Parliament.