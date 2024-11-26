'For one to win, another must lose': Anitha Kumaraswamy on son’s defeat in Karnataka by-polls

BENGALURU: Former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy came to defend her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy who lost the recent bypoll to the Channapatna Assembly constituency.

“It is true that my son Nikhil has lost the bypoll. In every election, for one to triumph, another must fail. There are innumerable reasons behind a defeat. But I will not delve into them at this moment. Politics is a game of highs and lows, and we have faced both," Anitha, wife of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

"Victory does not make us proud or arrogant, and defeat does not crush us. We don’t blame others for our losses, and my son stands by this principle too,” she added.

She said Nikhil’s defeat was only political. “Yes, he has lost the third time. He has not lost as a human being. I am certain that God’s Divine mercy and the unwavering love of Channapatna’s people will remain with him. This loss is not the end. It is just another chapter, and I am confident that he will serve the people again, today, tomorrow, or in the future,” Anitha added.

Kumaraswamy said that people have given their decision and it has to be accepted.