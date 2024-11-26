KSPCB to extend BRSR guidelines for companies

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is set to extend the guidelines of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) to all companies, irrespective of their turnover.
A senior KSPCB official told TNIE, “We are taking a policy decision to broaden the implementation of BRSR report guidelines. The Central government has outlined a climate action plan, requiring each government department to address climate change locally. Karnataka, including Bengaluru, has been experiencing worrisome weather conditions- prolonged spells of drought, short intensive rain spells, urban flooding and water crises. To address these challenges, KSPCB has initiated groundwork to develop tools and mechanisms for all companies, industries, apartments and commercial complexes to implement BRSR guidelines, irrespective of their turnover.”
The official also noted that discussions with the environment department and state government are also being held.
The initiative aligns with recommendations made by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) during the recent interaction of KSPCB and EMPRI with stakeholders at the ‘Sub-National Climate Action and Monitoring- Developing Policy Insights for Karnataka State Action Plan on Climate Change’ (KSAPCC) that was held in the city.
A senior researcher from EMPRI explained that the BRSR report currently applies to companies with a turnover of Rs 150 crore or more.
These companies are required to establish baselines for effective measures to be taken to mitigate climate change including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, afforestation, use and reuse of water, waste management and so on.
Presently, the top 100 companies listed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are mandated to adopt these environmental measures and disclose their efforts publicly.
Further, the KSPCB official said customised tool kits are necessary, along with a committee or an institution to monitor, and develop protocols and will have to work on the SEBI guidelines.
“Since the guideline are not mandatory yet, we are proposing that the government encourage to adopt them on a voluntary basis initially,” the official added.