KSPCB to extend BRSR guidelines for companies

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is set to extend the guidelines of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) to all companies, irrespective of their turnover.

A senior KSPCB official told TNIE, “We are taking a policy decision to broaden the implementation of BRSR report guidelines. The Central government has outlined a climate action plan, requiring each government department to address climate change locally. Karnataka, including Bengaluru, has been experiencing worrisome weather conditions- prolonged spells of drought, short intensive rain spells, urban flooding and water crises. To address these challenges, KSPCB has initiated groundwork to develop tools and mechanisms for all companies, industries, apartments and commercial complexes to implement BRSR guidelines, irrespective of their turnover.”

The official also noted that discussions with the environment department and state government are also being held.

The initiative aligns with recommendations made by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) during the recent interaction of KSPCB and EMPRI with stakeholders at the ‘Sub-National Climate Action and Monitoring- Developing Policy Insights for Karnataka State Action Plan on Climate Change’ (KSAPCC) that was held in the city.