Modern education system has little room for curiosity, exploration: Sonam Wangchuk

BENGALURU: I wish ChatGPT were there when I was young. I had countless questions about the world, but the education system made me feel foolish for asking them, said Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer and education reformist, while highlighting how the modern Indian education system leaves no room for curiosity for students to explore.

Speaking to parents and children at the Earthlore Academy, a Montessori school on Saturday, Wangchuk mentioned that with its rigid focus on memorisation and a one-size-fits-all approach, the education system has very little room for curiosity or exploration.

“While every child has the potential to thrive in a natural, organic learning environment, one that aligns with their innate abilities, the current system often fails to support children in this way, making them feel as though their learning struggles are their fault, rather than recognising the need for a more adaptable, inclusive approach to learning,” he said.

Parents should nurture their child’s curiosity by providing timely resources and support. Denying them opportunities during critical periods of interest can lead to frustration and rebellion later which pushes them to take extreme actions. “Education should be intuitive and flexible, driven by the child’s needs rather than societal comparisons,” he said.