More notices issued during BJP rule: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said that more notices claiming ownership of land and properties of farmers to the Waqf Board were issued during the previous BJP regime in the state compared to the present government.

Dr Parameshwara said that the BJP government in the past had issued notices to farmers on 2,900 acres, while the present Congress government has issued notices on 300 acres.

“BJP members are making false allegations. Truth cannot be hidden for long. The highest number of notices to farmers were issued during the Yediyurappa and Bommai governments,” Dr Parameshwara said.

Elaborating, Dr Parameshwara said a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of former MLA Kumar Bangarappa under the BJP regime. The committee had issued notices to farmers on 2,900 acres, he said.