Replica of Preamble to come up in ten Karnataka cities including Bengaluru

SHIVAMOGGA: As part of its efforts to create awareness of the Constitution, the Karnataka government has decided to install replicas of the Preamble in important parks in 10 cities, including Bengaluru.

The Social Welfare Department has taken up this first-of-its-kind initiative to create awareness and spread the message of the Constitution among the public and has set aside Rs 3 crore for this purpose.

The replicas will come up in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Belagavi, Davanagere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura.

In a government order, L Narasimhamurthy, Under Secretary, Social Welfare Department, said that each replica will be 10 ft high and 6 ft wide and will be in Kannada and English.

Each city corporation has been granted Rs 25 lakh and the BBMP Rs 50 lakh to build the replicas and to take up awareness programmes on the Constitution.