Three officials in Karnataka receive bribes through ‘PhonePe’

MYSURU: Lokayukta police have filed an FIR against three revenue officials for allegedly accepting money through ‘PhonePe’ as bribe.

The accused are Srinivas, tahsildar of HD Kote taluk, Govindaraju, revenue inspector of Antharasanthe, and Nagaraj, village accountant of N Belattur village.

The Lokayukta police filed the FIR on Sunday based on a complaint by BV Mamatha Kumari from HD Kote. In her complaint, Kumari stated that the accused demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe to change the records related to a piece of land bearing survey No 10 owned by her at Gandathur village.

The case pertains to five acres and one gunta of land. The officials allegedly violated a court order and facilitated transfer and sale of land by altering the records pertaining to it.

To restore the original status of the land, they demanded Rs 50,000 from her. Initially, the officials accepted Rs 5,000 as bribe through ‘PhonePe’. After receiving Kumari’s complaint, they were caught red-handed while another transaction was being made.