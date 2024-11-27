BJP to corner Karnataka govt over Waqf row, cancellation of ration cards

BENGALURU: Senior BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the AssemblyR Ashokaon Tuesday said that the Opposition will question the Congress over several issues, including the Waqf row, cancellation of BPL cards, and the other “injustices” committed by the State Government, in the winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi next month.

Ashoka said this time the State Government has scheduled only a two-week session and the BJP will request them to extend it by two more days. He said that the Waqf land row has become a burning issue.

The cancellation of ration cards for the poor on the pretext of saving money is a major concern, the BJP leader said, adding that a struggle will be launched in the legislature against this issue. Additionally, there will be a fight against the alleged liquor department scam, the damage to crops, and other such issues, he added.

Further, Ashoka said that the Siddaramaiah-led government has become a ‘’Thursday Government’’ where all ministers and officials meet once a week. He was referring to the cabinet meetings that are held on Thursdays.

They have not discussed issues related to Kalyana Karnataka, Ashoka said. “I will be holding a meeting to discuss the problems of districts in North Karnataka,” he said.

Bengaluru has been branded as ‘Brand Bengaluru,’ but it has turned into a city that floods every time it rains, he said. “Owing to this, potholes have emerged on the roads, causing back pain to drivers. Many legislators, including those from Jayanagar constituency, have had their funds cut. We will raise questions on all these issues,” he added.