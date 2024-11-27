Deny voting rights for Muslims: Vokkaliga seer

BENGALURU: Amid the raging Waqf controversy, seer of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt Kumara Chandrashekaranatha has said that a new law should be enacted to deny voting rights for Muslims. Claiming that such a law exists in Pakistan, where non-Muslims do not have voting rights, the seer demanded that a similar law be enacted here. He also called for abolishing the Waqf Board.

He was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha against the Waqf Board on Tuesday.

BJP leaders and members of farmers’ organisations have launched a protest across the state after many farmers and landowners received notices stating that their lands have been marked as Waqf properties.

‘We should protect farmers’ lands

“The Waqf Board, without any records or documents, is claiming its right over farmers’ lands and buildings of various institutions. It is injustice. It is not dharma,” the seer said.

“If their (Waqf Board’s) properties are snatched, will they keep quiet? They will not,” he said.

“We should all fight to ensure that the farmers’ land remains with them. Farmers are ‘annadathas’, who produce foodgrains. Their interests should be protected. We should ensure that their lands and other assets are protected,” the seer said. “We don’t hate anyone. We are peace lovers, who live in peace and harmony with all. In Bangladesh, many innocent Hindus have been killed. This is not acceptable,” the seer said.