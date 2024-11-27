Karnataka pressures centre for approval of Kalasa-Banduri project amid wildlife clearance delay

BELAGAVI: Despite the Union government’s indifference to Karnataka’s demands for approval to proceed with the Kalasa-Banduri project along the Goa border, the state government continues to exert pressure on the Centre. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar met Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav in New Delhi, urging his immediate intervention to help the state secure the necessary forest and wildlife clearance to implement the Kalasa-Banduri project.
Shivakumar also submitted a memorandum to the minister, detailing all the official and legal formalities that the state government has completed regarding the project.
In its 80th meeting held in October 2024, the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife deferred Karnataka’s proposal to use 10.88 hectares of forest land for the Kalasa project in the Western Ghats. The Board directed Karnataka to submit a written representation addressing the legal issues raised during the meeting.
The National Board for Wildlife had rejected Karnataka’s proposal, citing ongoing legal disputes between Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra over the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s award, which is still pending before the Supreme Court.
However, Karnataka contested the National Board’s decision, arguing that the Supreme Court has not restrained the state from proceeding with the project. Karnataka also clarified that the 10.88 hectares of forest land required for the project was not part of the wildlife sanctuary but was located in the tiger corridor. Additionally, the state listed the benefits of the project, stating that it would create a water body for wildlife in the area, according to the memorandum.
“Karnataka has reduced the forest land requirement for the Kalasa project from the original 258 hectares, which was approved in principle in 2003, to just 26.92 hectares. Similarly, we reduced the forest land requirement for the Banduri project from 243 hectares to 28.44 hectares. This reflects our commitment to conservation. It is in the state’s best interest that the Union government ensures this project is cleared without further delay,” the memorandum added.