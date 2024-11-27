Karnataka pressures centre for approval of Kalasa-Banduri project amid wildlife clearance delay

BELAGAVI: Despite the Union government’s indifference to Karnataka’s demands for approval to proceed with the Kalasa-Banduri project along the Goa border, the state government continues to exert pressure on the Centre. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar met Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav in New Delhi, urging his immediate intervention to help the state secure the necessary forest and wildlife clearance to implement the Kalasa-Banduri project.

Shivakumar also submitted a memorandum to the minister, detailing all the official and legal formalities that the state government has completed regarding the project.