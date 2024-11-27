Mysuru filmmaker’s short film 'Distant - Bera Hudukida Mara' enters Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival

MYSURU: Mysuru-based filmmaker Nagabhushan Deshpande has achieved a historic milestone with his debut short film titled ‘Distant - Bera Hudukida Mara’, which has been selected for the Light of Asia competition section at the 19th Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF) in Indonesia. This is the first time a Kannada short film has been chosen for this prestigious competition, adding a significant feather to the cap of Kannada cinema.
The festival, renowned for celebrating Asian filmmakers, will take place from November 30 to December 7. An engineer turned filmmaker Deshpande who honed his craft of filmmaking at the prestigious Prague film school has come up with this regional story with universal appeal highlighting the societal issue.
The film tells a deeply emotional and thought-provoking story centered around Rohith, a 13-year-old boy navigating the challenges of his fractured family. The story resonates deeply, addressing toxic masculinity, the undervaluation of women, and the awakening of a child’s understanding of gender roles.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind the film, Deshpande shares, “This story is deeply personal. Growing up in Mysuru, I witnessed many families where young boys sided with their fathers without understanding the emotional struggles of their mothers. This film aims to challenge those patriarchal ideals and give a voice to those silenced by societal expectations.”
Since its premiere at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival 2024, Distant- Bera Hudukida Mara has been making waves. It received glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike, followed by a successful screening at the Yellowstone International Film Festival in Delhi. The film’s selection for JAFF marks its entry onto the international stage, showcasing Kannada storytelling to a global audience.
Deshpande’s journey from Mysuru to the international spotlight is a testament to the power of regional stories with universal appeal.
This fear marks a proud moment for Mysuru and a new benchmark for Kannada short films on the global platform.