Panchamasalis to protest outside Suvarna Soudha

BELAGAVI: Accusing the State Government of neglecting their demand, Panchamasali Lingayat community members, including leaders and seers, will stage a protest outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 10 demanding 2-A reservation to the community, Basava Jayamratunjaya Swamiji of Panchamasali Peetha has said.

At a press meet in Belagavi on Tuesday, he said that lakhs of Panchamsalis would gather in front of the Soudha under the leadership of many advocates and urge the government to take the demands of the community seriously. He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also was not taking the demands of the community seriously even as the agitations were being staged by the Panchamsalis for the last many years.

He said the Panchamsalis started their agitation for reservation in 2013 and subsequently several protests were launched across the state but in vain. He said that Siddaramaiah discussed with leaders of Panchamasali recently but did not respond to their appeals.

The seer said Panchamsalis had also played a key role in the victory of the Congress in the state in the last Assembly polls. He warned the government against obstructing the upcoming agitation in Belagavi as 5,000 tractors would also be brought near the Soudha for the protest.