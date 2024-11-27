RSS never took part in freedom struggle, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that despite being in existence before 1947, no leader from the organisation took part in India’s struggle for independence and is now lecturing the Congress on patriotism.

The CM was addressing a programme organised to mark the 75th Constitution Day at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Recalling Lord Basavanna, Siddaramaiah said that the former opposed the caste system, but it is still prevalent in the society.

“Differentiating people in the name of caste and religion is not God’s work, but it is part of the Manusmriti system. We (Congress) believe in the Constitution, and the BJP believes in the Manusmriti system. This is the difference between the two parties,” Siddaramaiah said.

He further said that there is a need to introspect why social equality has still not been achieved in the society. “Even Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, had warned that if the Constitution gets into the wrong hands, then its values will come down,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government in Karnataka has implemented several schemes to provide social and economic freedom for people. “The Constitution guarantees this, and we are working towards it,” Siddaramaiah said.