Bengaluru seer regrets his statement on Muslim voting rights 

BENGALURU: A day after calling for withdrawing the voting rights of Muslims, Chandrashekaranatha Swami of Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt has expressed regret for his remark.

In a press statement, the seer said that Muslims are also Indians and they have the right to vote. “I express regret and urge people to stop this issue here,” he said.

The seer had made the controversial statement at a public convention organised to protest against notices issued to farmers and others by the Waqf Board in Karnataka in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Tuesday.

His statement had attracted criticisms from several quarters.

Further, the seer said that they do not agree to the eviction of farmers from the land that they have been cultivating for centuries. “This is injustice to them (farmers)... it will push them to the streets,” he added.

Elaborating, the seer said that the Vokkaligas are tolerant towards all religions. “We see every religion equally. Muslims come to our mutts, and they are in touch with us. We also attend weddings of Muslims and other auspicious occasions. We are not intolerant towards Muslims. They are citizens of this country. I wholeheartedly express regret for my statement,” he said.

It can be recalled here that the seer on Tuesday had claimed that a new law should be enacted to disenfranchise Muslims in the country. He had claimed that such a law existed in Pakistan, where non-Muslims do not have voting rights. He had also called for the abolition of the Waqf Board.