Cannot go back on schemes, says Home Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that implementation of several government programmes may have slowed down but not discontinued. He said this was because the government had to readjust pending bills and allocate funds for the guarantee schemes.

Dr Parameshwara’s statement comes a day after Congress MLA Gaviyappa raised a storm after he suggested dropping a few guarantee schemes and allotting funds for his constituency. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Dr Parameshwara said that the previous BJP government had left pending bills worth crores of rupees, which the present Congress regime had to clear.

The government also has an additional expense of Rs 56,000 crore annually for the guarantees, he said, adding that the guarantee schemes cannot be withdrawn.

On Gaviyappa’s remarks, the Home Minister said that it is not wrong to ask for grants for constituencies. “I will also ask for grants for my constituency,” he said, adding that the Union Government is yet to release the “rightful share of aid to Karnataka.”

Defending the guarantee schemes, Dr Parameshwara said that allotting funds and implementing schemes was a decision taken consciously. “We had announced this in our manifestos ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. Some section of people voted for us, trusting us. This is why we have to implement the guarantees and cannot step back,” he said.

On the alleged scam in the Bhovi Corporation, Dr Parameshwara said that investigation is on. “At this juncture, I cannot say much as we need to know the investigation report,” he added.

Decision on cabinet reshuffle lies with CM, says Dr G Amid rumours of a cabinet reshuffle, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the decision lies with the CM. “Usually, the CM discusses it with KPCC president, and later it will be placed before the Congress high command,” he said.