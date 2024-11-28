CM Siddaramaiah to attend CWC meet in Delhi tomorrow

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take part in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held in New Delhi on Friday to review the Grand Old Party’s performance in the recent Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and by-elections in several Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, including Assembly bypolls in Karnataka.

The Congress had bagged all 3 Assembly seats (Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna) in Karnataka in the bypolls. After sweeping the bypolls in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah’s confidence is high despite facing the heat over several alleged scams like MUDA site allotment, the Excise Department, and ST Corporation.

On the sidelines of the CWC meeting, Siddaramaiah may discuss changing the KPCC president, the nomination of four MLCs, and a cabinet reshuffle.

The names of candidates for the MLC posts have already been finalised and are awaiting a nod from the Congress top brass, informed sources told TNIE.

On KPCC president, Siddaramaiah’s long-time lieutenant and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi is the frontrunner. Satish played an important role in the party candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan’s victory against Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s son, Bharath Bommai.

Siddaramaiah is likely to discuss both the issues with the high command leaders.

The issue of cabinet reshuffle may also feature during the discussion, added sources.

“There are talks of a cabinet reshuffle and also change in portfolios... it may or may not happen,” Satish told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He expressed his desire to lead the party as KPCC president just a year before the 2028 Assembly polls. “I know it is a tough task to take along all, but I want to lead the party for the 2028 polls,” Satish added.

CM Siddaramaiah is also likely to meet several union ministers during his visit to New Delhi.