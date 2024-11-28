Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy my netas, they’ll revive JDS: HD Revanna

BENGALURU: With the narrative set that it could be the beginning of the end for Janata Dal (Secular), the party leadership has started reaffirming its faith in former prime minister and party supremo HD Deve Gowda and Union minister and state party president HD Kumaraswamy.

Former minister and MLA HD Revanna, who had stayed away from the recent Channapatna Assembly bypoll campaign, sought to put up a show of family unity.

“I was recovering from two fractures and could not campaign. If anybody thinks Revanna and Kumaraswamy have differences, they are wrong. Kumaraswamy is my leader until my last breath and my children too abide by his decisions. HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy know how to uplift the party. In 1989, when JDS won two seats and Deve Gowda lost the elections, some predicted an end to his political career. Did it happen?” he told reporters.

He felt Yogeshwara had won because he has emerged from the party ranks, and suggested the Congress make him minister. “Age is on Nikhil’s side and he has proved his mettle by polling 85,000 votes. Nikhil spoke like a seasoned parliamentarian. The party leadership will decide his political future,” he remarked.

Hitting out at Yogeshwara for suggesting that Gowda retire from politics, he said, “Let Sonia Gandhi retire for the Congress debacle in the Maharashtra elections, and HD Deve Gowda will think about it.”

After the Channapatna setback, Gowda is likely to set his party in order and make a last-ditch effort to placate miffed Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda. His son and Hunsur MLA GT Harish Gowda on Wednesday said there could be differences within the JDS, but this was true of all parties.

“I am not mad to quit the JDS and join the Congress. The JDS will withstand the hiccups and make a comeback,” remarked Turuvekere JDS MLA MT Krishnappa.

“Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy are supreme leaders of the Vokkaliga community,” said Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda.