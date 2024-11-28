One marksheet stands between students, degree certificates of Bangalore University

BENGALURU: Two students from Tamil Nadu who came to Bengaluru to study, are shattered today as their college, affiliated to Bangalore University, failed to issue their degree certificates even four years after their course completion. Repeated visits to the University and college have been in vain, and the duo has been getting false assurances that the certificates will be given soon.

Vignesh V works as a data entry operator at a Tiruppur concern. He was able to get the job using only his Class 12 certificate. Rakshita Priya failed to get employment and was unable to apply for government jobs which require a degree.

Vignesh told TNIE, “We were both students of B.Sc (Physics, Maths and Electronics) at RBANMS College in Ulsoor, affiliated to Bangalore University, in 2017. Since there were only five in the batch, the college decided to close the course and we were told to shift to other colleges affiliated to the University from the second year. We both shifted to HKES Sree Veerendra Patil Degree College in Seshadripuram.”

Trouble began as the duo opted for Tamil as their second language. “At the time of admission, we brought it to their attention that they did not have a Tamil teacher.

However, we were promised the issue will be taken care of. For the 3rd semester in 2018, our internals marks were left blank for Tamil. We never got the marksheet for that semester. However, for the fourth semester, we were given good marks in Tamil internals,” he explained.

They repeatedly asked for the third semester marksheet before they completed the course, and by February 2020, their course was completed, but they did not get the marksheet, Vignesh added.