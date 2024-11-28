RTC trade unions of Karnataka threaten indefinite strike from Dec 31 in state

BENGALURU: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Trade Unions of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations representing six unions have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from December 31 if their demands are not met.

They said they would protest at Belagavi during the winter session of the state legislature on December 9, urging the government to clear their pending salary arrears of 38 months which is Rs 1,750 crore and other demands.

“In January, through the JAC, we submitted 10 demands to the state transport corporations. On October 9, we attended the meeting chaired by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the same demands were submitted with an explanation as to why the demands were to be addressed.

Transport Minister said that the demands could be met only after the ticket rates are revised and added that he would bring the issue to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s attention and take suitable action,” said Anantha Subbarao, president, KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation.

According to the data shared by the Transport Minister in the meeting with the JAC, the four transport corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, KKSRTC and NWKSRT) owe Rs 2,595.29 crore towards provident fund, Rs 399.29 crore towards gratuity/earnings of retired employees, Rs 306.87 crore dues of dearness allowance and leave encashment and other dues.