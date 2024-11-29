Congress govt ignoring North Karnataka: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, on Thursday accused the Congress government in the state of ignoring North Karnataka.

“Not enough has been given to North Karnataka... we will make sure that the entire state knows the truth,” Ashoka said. He added that all North Karnataka legislators, himself included, would raise their voice in the upcoming winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi.

Ashoka’s remarks comes after a meeting with BJP legislators from North Karnataka.

“The Congress government boasts about having funds, yet no financial assistance has reached North Karnataka. Not a single investment, no compensation for crop losses, and no funding for irrigation projects. Despite promises, the Nanjundappa Report remains a distant dream... it’s been a year with no action,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka lambasted the State Government’s claims of prioritising Kalyana Karnataka, stating that a Cabinet meeting held in Kalaburagi was nothing but a farce, with no concrete plans or funding being issued. Meanwhile, Karnataka faces massive disruptions as employees from the Transport Department and contractors in the Excise Department are now threatening to go on strike, leaving crucial public services in jeopardy, he said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has surfaced in which an officer allegedly of the Excise Department is purportedly heard offering 50% discount on liquor licenses in exchange for bribes. “This corruption is now out in the open,” Ashoka said. “The BJP will not stand by silently while such malpractice continues,” the former minister said.

Ashoka also slammed the Congress for hiking fees in government hospitals. He also vowed to press for a full investigation into the death of elderly patients at the Ballari District Hospital.