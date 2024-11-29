Former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda lambasts those questioning Vijayendra’s leadership

BENGALURU: Former CM and senior BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday expressed concerns over internal differences in the party coming out in the open and hit out at the leaders questioning state party chief BY Vijayendra’s leadership.

The state president is appointed by the central leaders and everyone must accept it, Gowda, a former Union Minister, told media persons. If there are any issue, they should be conveyed to the Central leaders and not spoken about on the streets, he said hitting out at former Union Minister and party MLA Basangounda Patil Yatnal and his team.

“The self-styled leaders are all in touch with the national leaders. They are not small leaders. They are all, former MPs, former ministers, and former union ministers. Talking about the (internal issues) on streets is indiscipline,” he said.

Gowda said he had written two letters to the party central leaders expressing concerns about differences in the party in the state but had not received any response.

Responding to Gowda’s remarks, Yatnal said it is good for the former CM to keep quiet. Gowda had spoken about Yediyurappa and Vijayendra’s corruption, Yatnal said and dared him to deny that standing at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple. “The top brass is taking note of all the developments. We will continue with our fight for the people. This fight is not to become the state president or the CM.It is not against any family,” he said.

BJP sources said that differences in the party are likely to come up for discussion during the party core committee meeting in Bengaluru on December 3.