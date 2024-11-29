Karnataka: Campaign against hate speech seeks public apology from seer

BENGALURU: Campaign Against Hate Speech (a group of concerned citizens, activists, lawyers, and civil society) has written to Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and DG&IGP Alok Mohan demanding legal action against the seer of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, Kumara Chandrashekaranatha, for his speech demanding a law to disenfranchise Muslims.

The seer, at the protest organised by Bharatiya Kissan Sangh against the ongoing Waqf Board row, had stated that a law should be enacted to disenfranchise the Muslims in India.

While the seer has tendered an apology, the forum, in a letter on Thursday, claimed that the former should make a public apology similar to his hate speech. “Given that a grave crime has taken place which the apology has only insufficiently addressed, please let us know what legal action will be taken to address this,” the forum stated.

They urged that hate speech video sharing and access must be restricted as it is still available and will continue to provoke people. They also demanded a special discussion in the upcoming winter session at Belagavi to address hate speech and also undertake a wide campaign to inform people about the legal consequences of hate speech.