Karnataka govt cabinet decides to reopen graft case against BS Yediyurappa and family

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to reopen corruption and money laundering cases against former chief minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa and his family members.

The cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to review the petition filed by TJ Abraham against the then CM BS Yediyurappa, which was rejected by the then Governor. The cabinet has approved to recommend to the Governor to allow the probe in the case against Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the issue came up before the cabinet and was widely discussed. Yediyurappa is now neither the chief minister nor an MLA. Elaborating, Patil said that in November 2020, Abraham lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under the Prevention of Corruption Act and also under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Yediyurappa, his family members, and associates.

The complaint had carried serious allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa and his family members. The allegations were made by Abraham, who sought the Governor’s approval to prosecute the BJP leader. The Governor had rejected the permission.

Further, Patil said there were 16 allegations. This is about BDA, which had issued a tender for the construction of 1BHK and 3BHK flats at Bengaluru East Taluk, Patil said. While two bidders participated, the tender was awarded to the bidder (Ramalingam Construction Company) who quoted more, Patil added.

The complainant had alleged the then BDA Commissioner GC Prakash demanded Rs 12 crore bribe on behalf of Yediyurappa and his family members. “When Abraham lodged a complaint, the Governor rejected permission for a probe,’’ he said.

Later, Yediyurappa approached the High Court and filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court. “Recently, prosecution sanction was obtained by the investigation officer against the then BDA Commissioner. It makes out a clear case of grant of approval for investigation on serious allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa,” he said, adding that while the investigation against the accused is going on, there will be no purpose served if the principal accused is shielded in the said investigation.

On the cabinet objecting to Abraham’s complaint against Siddaramaiah in the past and now taking the case further in Yediyurappa’s case, Patil said that the person is not important, but the issue is important.