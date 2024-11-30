Bengaluru college not allowing Friday prayers, say students

BENGALURU: Kashmiri Muslim students at Sri Soubagaya College of Nursing in Bengaluru, alleged that the college administration did not allow them to offer their Friday prayers (Jummah prayers). The students alleged that the college administration has refused their repeated requests for permission to attend their prayers fundamental to their faith.

The students said that this denial goes against Article 25 of the Indian Constitution which guarantees freedom of religion. They also said that being forced to miss Friday prayers, violates their right to practice their religion, and causes them immense distress. “No student should have to give up their religious belief or identity, to pursue education,” they argued.

National Convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami, told TNIE that such restrictions create a dangerous precedent in a democratic society that values freedom and diversity. “Karnataka is known for its cultural inclusivity. But incidents like this, highlight the need to protect every individual’s dignity and rights. Educational institutions should be a safe space free from discrimination or attacks on religious practices,” he added.

Students have called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate action to address the issue and ensure that colleges respect religious practices of all students.

The students also requested Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah to raise the issue with the Karnataka government. In a formal appeal, the students wrote that the college’s actions have caused them distress, and made it difficult to fulfil their religious duties. When TNIE contacted Sri Soubagaya College of Nursing for a response to the allegations, the administration was not available for comment.