Bengaluru's Roerich Estate, Savadatti in Belagavi to be tourism hotspot

BENGALURU: The Roerich Estate, an iconic site located on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, will be developed as a prime tourism destination. Ideal as an eco-tourism and cultural hub, the Devika Rani and Roerich Estate is to be developed at a cost of Rs 99.17 crore. The estate, located near a forest patch, is frequented by elephants.

The estate, listed as one of 40 projects in 23 states, is to be developed by the Central and state governments. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday, through his LinkedIn social media handle.

Tourism department director KV Rajendran told TNIE that they had made a presentation for the ministry listing three proposals, and the ministry had approved development of the Roerich project and the development of Savadatti and Yellamaggudda in Belagavi, at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Giving details of the Roerich Estate, he said the site is located around 1km from the Metro line. It is an ideal location to develop into a tourism site. To make it a success, the governments will rope in the Russian government as many tourists from Russia visit the estate even today, to see the place and paintings.

“We will also rope in the forest department and not cut a single tree. It is proposed to revive the perfume garden and factory, improve the gardens, lung space, water bodies and bridges. The lawn and boundary of the 466-acre landscape have already been secured. We aim to make it an eco-sustainable project,” he said.

Tourism department officials said the project aims to decongest existing tourism destinations, create new ones and improve infrastructure in lesser known places so they become an attraction.

Savadatti project

Tourism Minister HK Patil had recently announced that Savadatti will be developed and a dedicated board set up to oversee works. The presentation made to the ministry had also listed Someshwara-Kollur and surrounding areas, but it did not find place on the list, possibly because it is part of the coastal development project, officials said.

Explaining the Savadatti project, Rajendra said a masterplan has already been prepared by the state government. Its integration in the central grid will only strengthen it further. The funds allocated by the Centre will be used in implementing the master plan.