BJP slams Karnataka govt for filing complaint against seer

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and BJP state president BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress-led state government for registering an FIR and issuing notice to Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji.

The FIR has been filed against the seer for his remarks that a law should be brought in where the Muslim community does not have voting rights. A day after making those remarks, he had expressed regret.

Ashoka said if the government takes any action against the seer, the entire Vokkaliga community will revolt against it and launch a protest. Speaking to the media after meeting the seer, the BJP leader said the Waqf Board is usurping farmers’ lands and the seer had spoken about the injustices against the Hindu community.

He said that though the seer had expressed regret over his comments on voting rights for Muslims, the police registered a case, based on a complaint filed by a person. The BJP leader said the government which has not taken any action against those raising pro-Pakistan slogans, has booked a case against the Vokkaliga seer.

Vijayendra said the seer had made an honest effort to end the controversy by expressing regret for his comments, but the government is trying to vitiate the atmosphere by booking a case and issuing a notice to him. The government that withdraws cases against anti-social elements is treating the seer’s comments as a serious offence, even after he expressed regret for the same, the BJP leader said.

He alleged that the government is trying to make small issues into big controversies to cover up its own failures.