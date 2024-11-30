BS Yediyurappa worked tirelessly to build BJP, Yatnal should know: Renukacharya

KOLAR : Criticising party colleague Basangouda Patil Yatnal over him taking digs at senior party leaders, especially former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, former minister MP Renukacharya said it was Yediyurappa who cycled everywhere and worked towards constructing the BJP in Karnataka, with late Union minister Ananth Kumar by his side. He added that Yatnal must not pass unnecessary comments on senior leaders who have worked tirelessly for the party.

A group of BJP leaders, including former ministers BC Patil and Katta Subramanya Naidu, visited the Kudalamale Vinayaka Temple to perform puja. Post the rituals, Renukacharya criticised Yatnal, questioning him if he enjoyed support of any top leaders of the saffron party, while it was the high command that made BY Vijayendra president of BJP’s state unit. “The puja has been performed to instil confidence in party workers and leaders,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Yatnal, Renukacharya said that if the former continues to attack Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, it would amount to targeting the high command itself. “Everyone knows what is Yediyurappa’s contribution to the party. He worked round the clock to build the BJP and succeeded, while Yatnal is a ‘self-proclaimed’ leader. Yediyurappa has been recognised as a leader by the people of the state and the party,” Renukacharya said.

Renukacharya added that while it is the Congress which is against the BJP, internally, it appears as if Yatnal speaks like a Congressman.

Patil said Yatnal should stop throwing stones within the party, and must also not speak against the BJP state president by wearing a shawl of the BJP. He warned that all this is being closely monitored by the high command, which will take a decision at the right time.

Naidu said it is unfair to talk about former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, who is a senior leader. “Yatnal should know that all the leaders and workers together will strengthen NDA in the state and the nation,” he said.