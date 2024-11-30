Celebrating women achievers; Devi Awards in Bengaluru on November 30

BENGALURU: It’s time to celebrate the accomplishments of women achievers again with The New Indian Express on Saturday, after nine years. The Devi Awards is back in Bengaluru after 2015.

From a serial entrepreneur to a handloom revivalist; a theatre personality to an Olympian; an inclusive activist to a historian of science and technology, the Devi Awards will celebrate the women who have made an impact in Karnataka and beyond.

Instituted by The New Indian Express in 2014, the Devi Awards are designed to recognise and honour professional women, who, through their exceptional work in different sectors, are changing the lives of people around them.

This year, in its 29th edition, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the prestigious awards to 12 women achievers.

Two-time Olympian Anju Bobby George who serves as senior vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India and runs the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation; theatre exponent Arundhati Nag who founded the popular Rangashankara; NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy; serial entrepreneur who is the co-founder and chairperson of Portea Medical Meena Ganesh; author Samhita Arni who passionately retells mythology; inclusive activist Alina Alam, founder and CEO, Mitti Cafe; educationist Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, who is founder and managing trustee of Neev Schools; handloom revivalist Pavithra Muddaya, who is the co-founder of Vimor; science and technology historian Jahnavi Phalkey who is the founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru; classical dancer Nirupama Rajendra; researcher Dr Vatsala Thirumalai, who is Professor and Dean (Research) at National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research; and restaurateur Sonali Sattar, who started Grasshopper, an early starter in standalone fine-dining restaurants, will be honoured with the prestigious awards today at the gala event to be held at the Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru.

The prestigious Devi Awards was instituted in New Delhi in December 2014, and has since paid tribute to about 300 women achievers from across the country in the preceding 28 editions.