FIR against seer over remark on Muslim voting rights

BENGALURU: The Upparpet police have registered an FIR against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his remarks on disenfranchising the Muslim community.

During a protest organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh against notices issued by Karnataka’s Waqf Board, at Freedom Park here on Tuesday, the seer had said that a law should be brought by which Muslims may be denied their voting rights. He had claimed that such a law existed in Pakistan, where non-Muslims lacked voting rights.

S Syed Abbas, a social worker residing in Valmikinagar in Chamarajpet, filed a complaint on Wednesday, based on which an FIR was registered the same day. In his complaint, Abbas stated that he got to know about the seer’s remarks through social media.

He has further stated that the seer has insulted Muslims by targeting them and hurting their feelings, and “comparing all the Muslims to the enemy country and inciting communal hatred and enmity between castes”.

The seer has been booked for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (BNS 299). “Notice has been served to the seer to appear for questioning,” an officer said.