Jeeva suicide case: Special Court refuses interim bail to CID DySP Kanaka Lakshmi

BENGALURU: A special court in the city on Friday denied the interim anticipatory bail application of Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanaka Lakshmi B.M. of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in connection with the suicide of businesswoman, S Jeeva.

In her bail application, Kanaka Lakshmi claimed that the allegations made against her are false as she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case. Kanaka Lakshmi approached the court with an apprehension of her arrest by the police and sought interim bail till the disposal of her main bail petition.

However, Justice K M Radhakrishna, of the 23rd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, dismissed the plea and stated that "The alleged offences being non-bailable in nature carries imprisonment up to life or death. The investigation is at the beginning stage. Having taken the nature and seriousness of offences, facts and circumstances of the case into consideration, I find no grounds to consider the prayer for interim bail."

On November 22, 2024, the Banashankari police registered a case against Kanaka Lakshmi under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Sangeetha, the sister of Jeeva, a businesswoman who died by suicide.

According to the complaint, Kanaka Lakshmi summoned Jeeva for interrogation between November 14 and 21, 2024, during which she allegedly subjected the businesswoman to severe harassment, demanding ₹25 lakh. When Jeeva failed to comply, the harassment reportedly escalated, leading to her suicide on the morning of November 22.

Jeeva left behind a 13-page death note, which allegedly details the harassment and holds Kanaka Lakshmi responsible for her decision to end her life.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the main bail petition hearing to December 5 for the filing of objections by the public prosecutor.