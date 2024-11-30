Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar rule out cabinet reshuffle anytime soon

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar have ruled out any changes, both in the government and party, for the moment.

But they hinted at filling a vacant berth in the cabinet by inducting former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra, though not anytime soon. This has effectively thrown cold water on ministerial berth aspirants among senior MLAs.

The CM and DCM took part in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on Friday. The win in Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna by-polls has given the leaders a shot in the arm, and strengthened Siddaramaiah’s position. He met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and held deliberations on the state’s political situation, and also greeted newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“There is no intention of expanding or reshuffling the cabinet at the moment. The media is spreading news and also publishing a list of probable ministers. Therefore, the media should answer questions about the reshuffle and expansion. We have not discussed cabinet reshuffle or expansion with Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjuna Kharge. Nagendra will join the cabinet but not right now,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

“Cabinet reshuffle will take place when the time is ripe,” Shivakumar said.