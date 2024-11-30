Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar meet PM, seek clearance for water projects

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, and sought his help to get clearances for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir on the Cauvery river, and Kalasa Banduri project on the Mahadayi river.

The CM also urged the PM to provide Rs 5,300 crore assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project announced in the 2023-24 budget. The project provides irrigation to the parched farmlands of Central Karnataka.

The CM stated that Karnataka is an arid state and needs the development of irrigation projects. The pending project clearances by the Jal Shakti Ministry as well as the Environment Ministry are delaying the Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri projects. He pointed out that the former needs approval from the Jal Shakti Ministry, as well as environmental clearance. The latter is at an advanced stage for wildlife clearance. “Kindly direct the two ministries to expedite clearances,” he appealed to PM Modi.

Stressing on urban infrastructure, Siddaramaiah stated that Bengaluru is among the top three contributors to the country’s GDP, and needs major infrastructure investment. “Our government has major plans to improve infrastructure, decongest the city and upgrade living standards for all its citizens,” he said.

The CM also urged the PM to direct the ministries of Urban Development, Railways and Road Transport to look into the Karnataka government’s requests and provide special assistance for urban and public transport for Bengaluru. He also requested that Rs 10,000 crore be provided for 13 major city corporations of tier-2 cities under AMRUT or any other schemes.

Special Grants

The CM said the state has been raising the issue of grants under the 15th Finance Commission. “The finance ministry could have set right anomalies that lowered our share in the divisible pool of taxes by 1 per cent. The ministry could have accepted recommendations to give two kinds of special grants to the state -- Rs 5,495 crore to compensate for reduction in our share and a special grant of Rs 6,000 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road and rejuvenation of water bodies,” he added.