Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets nod for Swabhimani Samavesha

BENGALURU: The ‘Swabhimani Samavesha’ which is planned to boost the morale of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will be held under the ‘auspices’ of Shoshita Samudayagala Okkuta and the Congress, in Hassan on December 5.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, explained the essence of the rally, saying it will strengthen the party ahead of ZP/TP polls, according to sources. Rahul gave his nod and urged all party leaders, including ministers, to take part in the rally.

When Siddaramaiah was in trouble over the MUDA case, with ED filing an Enforcement Case Information Report against him, the Okkuta planned a rally to throw its weight behind him. But some Congress leaders felt it was being designed to build a personality cult around Siddaramaiah.

A letter sent anonymously to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday took strong exception to the rally, which allegedly sidelines some leaders. The person alleged that since Siddaramaiah joined the Congress, almost all rallies held were to build his personality cult which would damage the party in future. According to sources, some leaders within the party might be behind the letter.

“A Swabhimani Samavesha has been organised in Hassan under the auspices of the Congress party and Backward Classes Alliance . The organisers have also invited Shivakumar and AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah informed the high command that the party workers and the AHINDA community people from 6-7 districts in the old Mysuru region will gather for the Swabhimani Samavesha. “There is no information about an anonymous letter written to the high command, regarding the Samavesha, and did not discuss this either with Kharge,” he clarified.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who too said on Thursday that he did not know about the ‘samavesha’, on Friday clarified that there is no difference between him and Siddaramaiah. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have always worked together. We are still together and will continue to work together. He is our leader.”