Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will complete five years in office, says son

MYSURU: With the Congress sweeping three seats in the recent bypolls, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not resign, and will remain in office for a full five-year term.

Hitting out at the Opposition for its alleged campaign to destabilise the Congress-led government by levelling false charges against its leaders, Yathindra claimed that the BJP wanted “to kill democracy and return to power by damaging Siddaramaiah’s image”.

Claiming that there is no reason for the CM to resign, and that the Centre is using the Central agencies to launch investigations when he (Siddaramaiah) has not committed any mistake, Yathindra said, “We are thankful to the people for supporting the government and blessing the Congress candidates in all three seats. There is no question of the CM resigning.”

Asked about a letter against organising a rally in Hassan, Yathindra said the party has consented organising the depressed sections rally on December 5, against targeting Siddaramaiah. “It may be a fake letter. The party had organised a mega rally in Mysuru against the conspiracy to indict Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. We will organise a huge rally in Hassan,” he said.

He claimed that there is no truth in the charges against the CM, while they do not have faith in the investigating agencies. But the Opposition parties are trying to demoralise the chief minister. He further stated that the investigation will throw much light and those involved will be brought to book.

Clarifying that he has not commented on any specific case, Yathindra maintained that he just expressed the people’s opinion on the court verdicts. When asked about the change in KPCC president, he said it is the decision of the party high command.