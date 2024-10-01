Former minister Janardhana Reddy to return to Ballari after 14 years

BENGALURU: Former Minister and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy has said he will be returning to Ballari on Thursday after 14 years.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Monday, Reddy said that he is very happy with the Supreme Court order allowing him to return to Ballari. He would go to Ballari after visiting Gangavati in Koppal district which has given him a political rebirth, he said.

Reddy, who had played a key role in the formation of the BJP government in 2008, was barred from visiting his home district after several cases were registered against him in connection with illegal mining. The former minister said he would live in Ballari till his last breath. Reddy’s last visit to Ballari was on November 21 , 2022, when his daughter gave birth to a girl. Reddy said people of Ballari know that they implemented several development works during Yediyurappa’s tenure as the CM and he would continue to work for the development of the district.

Reddy said he is an ordinary worker of the BJP and the party will decide the constituency from which he will contest in the future. He will make all efforts to ensure BJP wins the Sandur bypolls and also work to strengthen the party across the state.

Meanwhile, former Ballari City MLA Somashekar Reddy — brother of Janardhana Reddy — said that the entire family is eagerly waiting to welcome him to Ballari on Thursday. “His presence will Ballari will boost BJP’s prospects in the Sandur bypoll,” he said.

(With inputs from Kiran Balannanavar @ Ballari)