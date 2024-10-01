Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission to review BPL criteria

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Administration Reforms Commission has constituted a sub-committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner to review the Below Poverty Line (BPL) criteria and the process of issuing income certificates.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, commission chairman and former minister RV Deshpande said that the sub-committee is also tasked with reviewing and proposing suggestions regarding State Government schemes.

Deshpande said that the commission has begun a detailed analysis to explore the possibility of merging departments, boards, and corporations. The Karnataka Administration Reforms Commission-2 has submitted seven reports, containing 5,039 recommendations, to the government by the end of January 2024, covering 39 departments.

The commission held meetings with senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, to ensure that the recommendations were implemented. He said procedures related to citizen services and file movement will be simplified at all levels, efforts will be made to enhance revenue resources through the revision of fees and penalties, and more recommendations will be made to delegate administrative and financial powers to district-level, sub-division level, and taluk level officers.

To improve service delivery, the existing vacant clerical posts can be converted to technical posts based on the workload, he said.