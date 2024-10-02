Dates of PUC exam for repeat candidates out

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released dates for repeat candidates and candidates wishing to improve their results for the Second PUC Examination-1, set for March 2025.

According to a press release issued by the KSEAB, students who failed in the previous exams can register as repeat candidates by applying through the PU Exam Portal, and must submit their applications along with previous marks card to the District Deputy Director (Pre-Graduation).

Students, who had given exams in 2024 and wishing to improve their marks, can register for March 2025 exam by paying the prescribed fee. The last day for students to pay the application fee is October 25.

Students who have passed in 2024 (with 11 digit register number) but wish to enhance their results in any or all subjects may also apply for examination. Principals of respective colleges are required to collect their original marks sheet and submit them to the deputy director. Repeat students with six digit registration number are ineligible to write the exam.