Karnataka may increase pension after review, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Approximately five million senior citizens currently receive a monthly pension in the state, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government will review and decide on increasing this amount. The CM made this announcement during the inauguration of the International Day of Older Persons program, on Tuesday.

To further enhance support services for senior citizens, Minister of Women and Child Development, and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, Laxmi Hebbalkar, during the event, announced a 50% increase in remuneration for the staff working at helpline centres dedicated to elderly care.

Siddaramaiah stressed that society should honour the social contributions made by seniors, stating that they should not just be respected, but also serve as inspirations for the youth. Drawing inspiration from national poet Kuvempu, the Chief Minister urged everyone to strive to become global citizens, asserting that the experiences of seniors serve as a guiding light in this endeavour.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of old age homes, the CM noted that even with a supportive home environment, more elderly individuals are opting for these facilities due to their children residing abroad. He remarked that this trend of admitting seniors to old age homes must be stopped, and further asserted that the government’s efforts are focused on empowering the weak and underprivileged.

During the event, six individuals and one service organisation were honoured with state-level awards for their exceptional achievements in various fields. Additionally, CM Siddaramaiah distributed nutritional kits to 10 women.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar emphasised the government’s dedication to providing quality healthcare for seniors, stating that necessary measures would be taken to implement a health insurance scheme specifically for the elderly.

Moreover, acknowledging the ongoing demand for increasing pensions for the elderly, she assured attendees that this issue would be brought to the Chief Minister’s attention, affirming, “We will ensure that senior citizens receive the support they deserve.”

With approximately 5.7 million senior citizens in the state, the government has allocated Rs 10.47 crore for the welfare of the elderly in the 2024-25 fiscal year, enabling various community-friendly programs, she said and also mentioned that 63 old age homes have been established statewide through self-help organizations to support weak and destitute elderly individuals. “Currently, 1,575 elderly individuals are residing in these facilities, and the process to open an additional 19 old age homes is underway,” she added.