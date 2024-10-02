KSSEM holds survey under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

BENGALURU: The Kammavari Sanghamrun KS School of Engineering and Management (KSSEM) recently organised a programme under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), the flagship programme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Under the programme, students of the civil engineering department took up a survey of households in villages Uttari, Kaggalipura and OB Choodahalli in association with the district administration for the implementation of the UBA. Retired professors of IISc, Prof KS Jagadish and Prof BK Raghuprasad, said Unnat Bharat Abhiyan emphasises the contributions toward the welfare and holistic development of villages. They highlighted several success stories that demonstrate the impact of sustainable practices in rural communities.

The survey in Kaggalipura village was conducted on September 27 by a team of 120 students and 10 faculty members. The students tried identifying key issues faced by the adopted villages and development of a village development plan to addres s thes e challenges.

KSSEM Principal Prof Rama Narasimha K stated that the village development plan will target specific needs of adopted villages and will be submitted to the government for implementation.

Kammavari Sangham President R Rajagopal Naidu, secretary R Leela Shankar Rao, treasurer T Neerajakshulu Naidu and others took part in the programme.