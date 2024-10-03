'Accused acquitted due to worst probes by Lokayukta police': Karnataka court

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Lokayukta made serious observations that it has come across worst investigations in several cases, leading to the acquittal of the accused. The court noted that the police officers of the anti-corruption watchdog are bold enough to file ‘B’ (closure) reports in trap cases, giving a 'go-bye' to the main accused and influential officers.

The court said the Lokayukta police officers are ignoring the direct allegations and involvement of accused officials. They are deliberately obtaining the prosecution sanction orders from the authorities, who are not competent to do that, to help the accused officers and chargesheeting subordinate officials for namesake.

The scathing remarks were made by Judge KM Radhakrishna, who is dealing with cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. His observations come at a time when questions are being raised over the credibility and propriety of the Lokayukta police, who are entrusted with the investigation into the MUDA site allotment case, allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM and others.

“I am to express that, deputing or posting of well-trained, honest and competent police officers, particularly to the Lokayukta police wing, Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing illegal mining, Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is a matter of absolute necessity to ensure effective investigations and subject the real culprits to justice," Judge Radhakrishna said.

"Otherwise, mere registrations of hundreds of cases for different offences for statistics purposes would not serve the real purpose. I mean to say that such cases result in injustice rather than ensuring justice to the society at large,” the Judge added.

The observations were made by the judge, while acquitting the accused in a corruption case related to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) due to shoddy investigation by the investigation officer attached to the Lokayukta.