Carcinogenic ingredients found in 12 cake samples in Karnataka, FSSAI issues warning  

BENGALURU: After conducting tests on 235 cake samples across Karnataka, the Food Safety and Quality Department found carcinogenic ingredients in 12 of them.

Popular varieties, such as red velvet and black forest, were among the 12 cake samples found to contain cancer-causing agents.

Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K has advised bakeries to exercise caution, warning them against using harmful chemicals and colouring agents in cakes.

"Tests conducted on 235 samples from bakeries across the State revealed that these varieties had artificial colours like Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine exceeding the prescribed limits," the commissioner said.

This warning comes after the Food Safety Department banned artificial colours in dishes like gobi manchurian, kebabs, and pani puri sauces. The department also recently cracked down on outlets selling shawarma prepared in unhygienic conditions across the State.

In August, the department tested 221 paneer samples and 65 khova samples from across the State, finding one substandard sample from each product. In September, inspections were carried out at 142 food outlets in railway stations and 35 hotels at major tourist spots to ensure compliance with regulations.