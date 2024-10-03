'Decision to return MUDA sites CM’s wife’s alone': Byrathi Suresh

KOLAR: The decision to return MUDA sites, allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy BM, was her own as the 14 plots that have triggered a raging controversy were in her name, said CM’s close confidant and Kolar district in-charge minister Byrathi Suresh, on Wednesday.

The matter is now before the court and there has been no direction from any authority for Siddaramaiah to resign and he will continue as CM, Suresh said.

There has been no black mark on the chief minister’s four-decade career. Siddaramaiah will come out clean as he is not involved in the MUDA site allotment irregularities, he added.

On Union Minister for Steel Kumaraswamy’s tit-for-tat for Siddaramaiah terming him a hit-and-run politician, and asking whether the CM should be called a U-turn politician after the MUDA sites were returned, Suresh said the two statements are unrelated.

"Kumaraswamy is making baseless allegations," he charged.

He said BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s remark of a conspiracy to unseat Siddaramaiah as chief minister by BJP and JDS should be investigated.

On two sections of workers from the Kolar District Congress Committee getting into a fight during a meeting last week, Suresh said he was out of town when the incident occurred, and he has gathered all the information.

"There were differences over choosing a candidate for the recently held Lok Sabha elections. A meeting will be held soon to resolve issues," he added.