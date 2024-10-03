Five candidates file nomination for Oct 21 bypoll for MLC seat

MANGALURU: Four persons including BJP's Kishore Kumar Puttur and Congress' Raju Poojary filed their nomination papers for the October 21 bye-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency, on Thursday, the last date to file nominations.

A total of five candidates are in the fray with the others being SDPI's Anwar Sadat and Mohammed Riyaz and Dinakar Ullal (Independents).

Earlier in the day, top BJP leaders of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts exhumed confidence of comfortably winning the seat for which the election was necessitated with the election of Kota Srinivas Poojary as Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP.

At a meeting held at BJP office prior to filing nomination, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta told the party workers that BJP has once again proved to be a party with a difference by giving opportunity to an ordinary worker who belongs to a microscopic backward community.

He said Kishore as BJP district youth wing president inspired him to join the party after his stint in the army.

Stating that the party workers should have no doubt about his victory, he asked them to work as if its their own election.

Kishore thanked the party for the opportunity and said a person who does not have the backing of caste and money can get recognition only in a party like BJP.

“I will consider this oportunity as a responsibility and not as a position. I will leverage the huge experience of my seniors to work efficiently,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada BJP president Satish Kumala said the party has given an opportunity to an ordinary worker who has worked for the Hindutwa and Sangh Pariwar.

Stating that the party is very strong in the constituency, he expressed confidence of victory.