KRIDL introduces new software for improved transparency in rural development projects

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) has launched a software application, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0, also known as work monitoring system, to improve fund management and ensure transparency in the implementation of its projects.

“Transparency in operations is crucial for KRIDL. Developed by our Centre for Smart Governance, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 will significantly enhance efficiency and accountability in our projects. This advanced software solution is a vital step towards achieving our commitment to better governance and effective service delivery,” Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Information Technology Priyank Kharge said after unveiling it on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

KRIDL is an undertaking of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. The advantages of Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 include enhanced financial tracking, geo-tagged documentation, material management, and real-time project oversight.