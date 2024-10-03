MUDA case: Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna to appear before ED on Thursday

MYSURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), to appear before it on Thursday.

Confirming this, Krishna told TNIE that the ED has summoned him for an inquiry at its Bengaluru office.

“I will go there with all documents and records in connection with the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Third Additional Civil and JMFC Court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against Krishna for failing to appear before it in a cheque bounce case. The case was filed against him on June 30, 2015, by one Kumar.

Krishna could not attend the court hearing on Tuesday as he had to appear before the Mysuru Lokayukta Police officers, who are probing the MUDA case against Siddaramaiah and other accused.

“I will attend the next court hearing,” he said.