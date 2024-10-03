Nada Habba Dasara to start today in Mysuru, writer Hampana to launch festivities

MYSURU: The cultural city of Mysuru is decked up for the 10-day world-famous Dasara festivities which will be inaugurated atop the Chamundi Hills on Thursday (October 3).

The State Government had opted for low-key celebrations last year owing to severe drought. However, things have changed for good this year with the government announcing grand festivities after bountiful rains filled reservoirs across the state.

The State Government has set aside Rs 40 crore for the celebrations apart from sponsorships from corporates.

Noted writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah will inaugurate the festivities in the Vrischika Lagna between 9:15am and 9:45am by offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills.

He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Mysuru district minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy and others.

Cultural programmes in over ten venues, including Dasara music festival in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace, will be held over the next days. Other events include Dasara film festival, food mela, flower show, Dasara wrestling competition, Dasara sports, book festival, Navarathri Janapada Rangotsava and Dasara exhibition.

For the first time, musical maestros Ilayaraja and AR Rahman will perform at the Yuva Dasara this year.

All eyes are on the Private Durbar at the palace with scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar ascending the gem-studded golden throne and carrying out the traditional pujas. This will be the first private durbar for Yaduveer after becoming MP.

The festival will conclude with the grand jamboo savari on Vijayadashami day.